Scotiabank Raises Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target to C$26.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.86. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $29.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. engages in the provision of coal storage, unloading and loading terminal services. The company was founded on September 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.