Secret (SIE) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3,570.61

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $14.79 million and approximately $3,570.61 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00059523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00031658 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00039295 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003677 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000142 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.0048771 USD and is down -4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,796.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.