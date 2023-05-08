Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 426 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 0.9% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,840,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,517 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.94. 2,324,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,576. The firm has a market cap of $299.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

