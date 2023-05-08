Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,239 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 410 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,347. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $83.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.63%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

