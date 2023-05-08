Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $742,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,660,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.5% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $2,304,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.53. 2,158,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,930,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

