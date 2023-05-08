Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $814,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. 5,184,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,097,113. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.29. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

