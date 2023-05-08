Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Amgen by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amgen by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $234.19. The stock had a trading volume of 863,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,115. The firm has a market cap of $125.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.30 and a 52 week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

