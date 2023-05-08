Sentry Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 24,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxwood Ventures Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,516,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,794,291. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

