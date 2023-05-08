Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,077,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,990,473 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.82. 22,588,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,464,152. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

