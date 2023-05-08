Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,946 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $382,317,000 after buying an additional 68,060 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $10,507,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on COST shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $499.10. 585,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $491.10 and its 200-day moving average is $492.43. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

