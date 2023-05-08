Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %
MCRB opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49.
Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics
In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Seres Therapeutics Company Profile
Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.