Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

May 8th, 2023

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRBGet Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Up 4.7 %

MCRB opened at $6.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at $309,822.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 572,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 326,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCRB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

