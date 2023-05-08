Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.68. Approximately 905,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,942,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $704.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Insider Transactions at Seres Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $36,527.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.