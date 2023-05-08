Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Up 6.9%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.33 and last traded at $20.26. 2,383,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,061,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLS. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.47.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.29 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 39.03% and a return on equity of 59.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 6,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $146,799.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,378.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $70,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 66,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,713,191 shares of company stock worth $598,715,177. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

