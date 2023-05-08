Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $50.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.57. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $62.54.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

