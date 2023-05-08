Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Up 5.5%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 58,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 122,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
