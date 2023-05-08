Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Trading Up 5.5%

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 58,082 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 122,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sight Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,491,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,209,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after buying an additional 366,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sight Sciences by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 63,153 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Articles

