Simmons Bank Boosts Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,454 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.52. The stock had a trading volume of 271,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.26 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.