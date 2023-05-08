Simmons Bank Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,110 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 199.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,505,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,583 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 178.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,547,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $1,082,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464,809. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLB. Raymond James boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.