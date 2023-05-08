Simmons Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,924 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

COP stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.05. 739,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,479,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

