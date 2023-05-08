Simmons Bank Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Simmons Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 512.6% during the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.50. 485,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,248. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average is $198.95. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $217.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.