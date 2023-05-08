Simmons Bank Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $265.87. The stock had a trading volume of 211,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,909. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $271.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.57. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

