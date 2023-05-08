Simmons Bank Sells 4,125 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Simmons Bank cut its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,356 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,549. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

