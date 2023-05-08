Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 211,375 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $56,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $390,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

NYSE:SPG traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,581. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $116.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.26% and a net margin of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

