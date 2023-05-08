Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) EVP Sells $491,760.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,573 shares in the company, valued at $931,024.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $100.80. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $534.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,799,000 after buying an additional 17,121 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

