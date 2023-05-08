Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,053 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Paragon 28 were worth $14,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,136 shares in the company, valued at $6,870,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Ag Bird sold 202,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,998,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,977,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert Dacosta sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 404,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,870,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.08. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.