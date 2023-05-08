Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $15.94 Million Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 154.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.48% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $15,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TMHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $2,016,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,631.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 446,197 shares of company stock worth $17,891,851. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.43. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $43.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

