Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $84.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

