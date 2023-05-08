Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.30.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $143.72 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.