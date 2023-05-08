Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.21% of Dillard’s worth $11,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DDS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Dillard’s by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.25.

Dillard’s Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $297.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $315.20 and a 200-day moving average of $339.01.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

