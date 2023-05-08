Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,705,843 Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705,843 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Borr Drilling were worth $18,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 157.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,591 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Borr Drilling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $7.18 on Monday. Borr Drilling Limited has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 65.98%.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Rating)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BORR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.