Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Issues Earnings Results

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $1.67 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,082. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.58.

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,252,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

