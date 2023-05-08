Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Laurentian

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Laurentian from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cormark dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.99.

TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$2.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

