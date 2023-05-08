Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB) Shares Sold by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC cut its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:DNAB – Get Rating) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,837 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNAB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 7,694.0% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $111,000. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II by 88.1% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Trading Up 0.1 %

DNAB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.28. 19,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,431. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Company Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.