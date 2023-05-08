SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Meir Adest Sells 2,500 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.68. 841,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,008. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 87.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.37.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 168,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,232,000 after buying an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,662.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 9,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.