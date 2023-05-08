SOMESING (SSX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $597,052.14

SOMESING (SSX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. SOMESING has a total market cap of $50.24 million and approximately $597,052.14 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SOMESING has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING launched on November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,780,838,184 tokens. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

