Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 7,441 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 73.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,447,485 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 561,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538,000 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 528,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 181,113 shares during the period. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.2% during the third quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 454,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after buying an additional 252,867 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $107.90. 5,992,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,954,121. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.43. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.41 and a 1 year high of $115.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

