Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,555 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,599,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,750,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

