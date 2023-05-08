Sonata Capital Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.8% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

IWD stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.20. The company had a trading volume of 276,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,277. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

