Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $132.92. The company had a trading volume of 101,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,232. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

