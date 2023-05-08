Sonata Capital Group Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,198. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $102.45 and a 1 year high of $105.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.16.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

