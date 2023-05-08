Sonata Capital Group Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 2.2% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MDY traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $448.72. 181,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,717. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $453.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.24. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

