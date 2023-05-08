Sonata Capital Group Inc. Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 67,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,874,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $118.08. 1,124,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,046,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,073 shares of company stock valued at $57,755,134 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

