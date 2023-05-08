Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Major Shareholder Joseph Stilwell Buys 3,254 Shares

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.19 per share, for a total transaction of $117,762.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,632.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,513 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $92,352.75.

On Monday, April 24th, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,049 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $75,300.75.

On Friday, April 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 4 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $147.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 957 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $35,409.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 1,350 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell purchased 859 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,783.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 854 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $31,598.00.

SFBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.99. 2,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $44.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 173,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans.

