SPACE ID Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.53 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. One SPACE ID token can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. SPACE ID has a total market capitalization of $143.53 million and $139.28 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,486,111 tokens. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 304,486,111 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.50672567 USD and is down -5.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $134,067,562.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPACE ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

