Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Trading Up 20%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Rating) shares shot up 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 91,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparta Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Sparta Capital Company Profile

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

