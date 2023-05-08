SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 139.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,086 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 423,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 78,262 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 130,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,172,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,043,000 after purchasing an additional 981,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,755.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPYV stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.76. 522,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,169. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

