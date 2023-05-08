SpectralCast Reaffirms Maintains Rating for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

SpectralCast reiterated their maintains rating on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on trivago from $1.30 to $1.95 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.30 to $1.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of trivago from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on trivago from $1.50 to $1.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.97.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 229,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,909. The firm has a market cap of $415.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. trivago has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.03.

trivago ( NASDAQ:TRVG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.39 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, analysts expect that trivago will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in trivago by 11,846.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 89.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in trivago in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, Rest of World, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Americas segment consists of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

