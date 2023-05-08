Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.37, but opened at $75.60. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $73.82, with a volume of 896,912 shares traded.

SPB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,782,000 after purchasing an additional 62,618 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 103.9% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,901,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,810 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.97.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

