Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stake Lowered by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,117,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after buying an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of SFM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,915,894.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,317,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at $268,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 52,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,924,804.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,894.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,825 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

