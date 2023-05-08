St. James Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 555 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 1.9% of St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.37. 807,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,218. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 121.08%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

