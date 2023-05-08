St. James Investment Advisors LLC Buys 106 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.43. 1,624,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $158.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.22.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.51%.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $1,922,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,446.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,416,750. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

